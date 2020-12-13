One in custody following alleged altercation where gunshot fired

POMEROY —One man is in custody, while law enforcement continues to look for another man believed to be injured following an altercation on Saturday afternoon.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported in a news release, that his office received a call at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in reference to an altercation that took place on Bradbury Road.

According to the news release, the altercation took place between Buford W. Smallwood Jr., age 34, from Vinton and Levi McGrath, age 39, of Athens.

“Witnesses state that a fight had occurred between the two men when allegedly a weapon was produced by Smallwood and a shot was fired at McGrath. McGrath fled the scene and upon officers arriving at the scene, Smallwood fled on a motorcycle and officers pursued until losing site of Smallwood near the Gallia County line on Titus Road,” according to the release.

A voice mail from McGrath to a family member stated that McGrath had been injured by the gunshot at the residence on Bradbury Road. The residence where this incident allegedly occurred at and where Smallwood fled from, was secured for a search warrant.

The Ohio State Patrol aviation unit was requested to assist in locating McGrath, who reportedly fled up in the woods after being shot at. Ohio Division of Wildlife Officer Chris Gilkey with K9 Mattis was also requested to help with this investigation and locating McGrath as well as evidence in this case.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and while deputies were finishing up processing the scene, information was received that Smallwood was at a residence on MacCumber Road on his motorcycle. Officers responded toward that area and with the assistance of the Aviation Unit of the Ohio State Patrol, officers were able to apprehend Smallwood off of Hutton Road. Smallwood was transported to and incarcerated at the Middleport Jail pending arraignment, charged with Felonious Assault.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information as to the whereabouts of McGrath at this time. McGrath is 5’10”tall, 178 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be injured and in need of medical attention.

A special thanks to the Middleport Fire Department, Middleport Police, Pomeroy Police, Syracuse Police, Ohio State Patrol, Ohio Division of Wildlife, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Meigs EMS for their assistance.

Information from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement seeking information on whereabouts of alleged injured individual