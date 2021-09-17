GALLIPOLIS — Merrill E. Null, 94, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Holzer Senior Care.

Born on June 13, 1927 in Gallia County, Ohio, Merrill was the son of the late Ernest E. and Clarice Howard Null. Merrill was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He ran Hub Clothiers in Gallipolis, and later Ball Furniture with his father. Merrill was a U.S. Army Sergeant, serving during the Korean War. He also served with the Ohio Guard and was a Merchant Marine during WWII. Merrill was a member of the American Legion and BPOE #107.

Merrill is survived by his son, Mike E. Null (Donna Thompson) of Gallipolis; daughter, Susan Calhoun of Athens, Ohio; granddaughter, Nicole Calhoun; nephews, Bill (Brandy) Richards of Gallipolis and Ron (Barbara) Dille of Texas; nieces, Lori R. Fowler of Hilliard, Ohio, Bethany (Bob) Oder of Arizona, and JoEllen (Mark) Kueck of Springfield, Missouri; and a special friend and neighbor, Lisa Donnet Foley of Gallipolis.

In addition to his parents, Merrill was preceded in death by three sisters, Marianna Null Dille, Barbara Null Richards, and Bette Null Horan and brothers-in-law, John R. “Jack” Richards and Donald Horan.

A Graveside Service for Merrill will be held at noon on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Mound Hill Cemetery with Pastor Ray Kane officiating. Military honors will be given by the Gallia County Funeral Detail at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Merrill’s memory to American Legion, P.O. Box 357, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

