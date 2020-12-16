RACINE — William Richard Thoma, 64, of Racine, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1956, in Germany, son of the late William Richard Thoma and Erica Wieser Thoma. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Charmaine Thoma; daughter, Jennifer (Mathew) O’Brien; grandchildren, Nathan Watson, Brayden O’Brien, Jaxon O’Brien and Gavin O’Brien; brother, Danny (Missy) Thoma; sisters, Diana (Charlie) Johnson and Helen (James) Wolfe; brother-in-law, Paul Schultz; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Armes and Charlene (Louie) Frederick; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Charles Marcinko and his sister, Carmen Schultz.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robby Combs officiating at Chester Cemetery. Military funeral honors will be presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9926. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.