Commissioners approve proclamation, contracts

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved several agenda items, conducted a bid opening and addressed the clerk vacancy during last week’s regular meeting.

The board approved a proclamation in recognition of National Day of Prayer which is to take place on Thursday.

This is the 29th annual National Day of Prayer celebration in Meigs County. As in the past, the event will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Meigs County Courthouse with the event to be broadcast on the Meigs County National Day of Prayer Facebook page.

The proclamation states,

Our Nation’s motto ‘In God We Trust’ was not chosen lightly. It reflects a basic recognition that there is a divine authority in the universe to which this nation owes homage. Throughout our history Americans have put their faith in God and no one can doubt that we have been blessed for it. The earliest settlers of this land came in search of religious freedom. Landing on a desolate shoreline, they established a spiritual foundation that has served us ever since.

It was the hard work of our people, the freedom they enjoyed and their faith in God that built this country and made it the envy of the world. In all of our great cities and towns evidence of the faith of our people is found: houses of worship of every denomination are among the oldest structures.

Prayer is today as powerful a force in our Nation as it has ever been. We as a Nation should never forget this source of strength. And while recognizing that the freedom to choose a Godly path is the essence of liberty, as a Nation we cannot but hope that more of our citizens would, through prayer, come into a closer relationship with their Maker.

Now, therefore, we, the Meigs County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim Thursday, May 7th, 2020, a day of Prayer in Meigs County. On this day we ask all who believe, to join with us in giving Thanks to Almighty God for the blessings He has bestowed on our county and country. Let us as a county join together before God, fully aware of the trials that lie ahead and the need for divine guidance.

President of the Commissioners Randy Smith stated that the proclamation, which was provided by organizer Brenda Barnhart, is similar to that which is being approved in counties, states and other entities across the nation.

One of the commissioners is expected to read the proclamation during the vent on Thursday.

In other business, Commissioner Tim Ihle stated that the commissioners are still accepting resumes for the vacant clerk position and will begin contacting applicants soon to set up interviews.

The commissioners approved a renewal of the lease with the Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau which currently leases space in the building owned by the county on East Memorial Drive.

Bids were opened for a paving project for the Meigs County Engineer’s Office with two bids received. The bid from Shelley Company was $483,940.42, with the bid from Amaazz at $541,632. The bids and related information were sent to the engineer’s office for review.

The commissioners went into executive session with Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank for personnel matters and contracts.

Following executive session contracts were approved for the JFS building roof replacement with Lloyd Building Contractor in the amount of $23,800, as well as a sub-grant agreement amendment with the Meigs County Council on Aging for home delivered meal services.

