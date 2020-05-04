Open for business

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market opened on Saturday morning with social distancing safeguards in place, including spacing between vendors, limits on entry and exit points and some individuals wearing masks. Currently, the market includes vendors who are selling essential items such as food, plants and soaps. Artisan and other vendors will join in the coming weeks as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Activities and events which take place at the market are also expected to return later in the year after restrictions are lifted. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday on the Pomeroy parking lot. For the latest on the market visit Meigs County Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

