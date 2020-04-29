Miller, Will, Yost, Eason top contested races

POMEROY — Meigs County voters selected between candidates in four contested races in the 2020 Primary Election with a mix of incumbents and newcomers advancing to the November General Election.

Challenger Shannon H. Miller defeated two-term incumbent Randy Smith in the race for the Meigs County Commissioner seat to begin on Jan. 2. Miller, a political newcomer, received 2,079 votes (57.81 percent), while Smith received 1,517 votes (42.19 percent).

In the second commissioner race for the term beginning on Jan. 3, a seat previously held by Mike Bartrum, Jimmy Will received 2,351 votes (66.26 percent) to retain the seat. Challenger Gary A. Coleman received 1,197 votes (33.74 percent).

Will was appointed to the seat in March 2019 to replace Bartrum following his resignation from the board.

Long-time Treasurer Peggy Yost will retain her position, having received 2,369 votes (65.01 percent), while challenger B.J. Smith Kreseen received 1,275 votes (34.99 percent).

The four-man race for Meigs County Recorder is the lone race which could still be influenced by outstanding absentee ballots. As of Tuesday, there were 42 provisional ballots (seven of which were outstanding) and a possible 410 absentee ballots which still could be part of the official vote count on May 11. In order to be valid, the absentee ballots being returned to the Board of Elections in the mail had to be postmarked by April 27 and must be received by May 8.

Huey Eason was the top vote earner as of Tuesday night with 1,457 votes (39.99 percent), followed by Jimmy Stewart with 1,375 votes (37.74 percent), Adam Will with 517 votes (14.19 percent) and Tony Carnahan with 294 votes (8.07 percent).

Current Meigs County Recorder Kay Hill did not seek reelection as she plans to retire.

Incumbents who were unopposed in reelection bids on the Republican ballot were Prosecutor James K. Stanley, Juvenile/Probate Judge L. Scott Powell, Clerk of Courts Sammi Sisson Mugrage, and Engineer Eugene Triplett.

Republican nominee for Meigs County Sheriff Mony Wood will face independent incumbent Sheriff Keith Wood in November. The sheriff race is set to be the lone contested county-wide race in the November General Election.

The unofficial count includes a total of 4,609 ballots cast, a 30.73 percent voter turnout. Of those, 3,729 were Republican, 873 Democrat and seven issue only. In the Presidential Primary in 2016, a total of 6,975 ballots (47.44 percent of then registered voters) were cast in Meigs County.

