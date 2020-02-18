Division of Forestry provides more than $410K to rural fire departments

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry recently approved grant funding for 67 projects totaling $410,634 for fire departments in rural areas of Ohio through the Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant program.

“Local fire departments are the front lines for essential services in their communities, and we are pleased to partner with them,” said Dan Balser, chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry. “Along with the training we provide, these grants offer departments opportunities to become better equipped for the challenges of wildland firefighting.”

In Meigs County, Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department received $10,000 for SCBA sir bottles, while Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department received $5,000 toward a slip-in unit for their UTV.

VFA grant funding supports rural fire departments by supplementing their budgets to help them continue to deliver safety services to their communities. VFA grants are open to fire departments within the ODNR Forestry wildfire protection area that serve communities with populations of less than 10,000 people.

The grant funds may be used by fire departments to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and basic fire suppression equipment, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), slip-in wildfire pump units, wildfire and structure fire PPE, Multi-Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS) radios, tools, and other items to support fire department operations and development. VFA grants may fund up to 50% of the total project cost, not to exceed $10,000 per grant.

VFA grant funding is provided to ODNR Forestry from the U.S. Forest Service.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Pomeroy, Syracuse receive funds