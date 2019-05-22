POMEROY — Kathryn McKinney Phillips, 93, of Crew Road, Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on May 21, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1925, in Centerville, Ohio, to the late Edward and Gertrude Lawson. She was reared by her late grandparents, James and Jennie Hansher in Addison, Ohio. She attended grade school there and was a long-time member of the Addison Freewill Baptist Church, where she served as pianist. She graduated from Cheshire High School in 1943, worked at the G.C. Murphy Co. in Gallipolis and for the late Willard Grover Real Estate, and lastly in Point Pleasant, W.Va. at the Boilermakers Union Office.

She married Burdell McKinney in 1946 and he preceded her in death on August 1, 1998. To this union were born three children, Uretta Jo (Tim) Dunn with whom she made her home; Lewis (Kathy) McKinney of Bremen, Ohio, and Peggy Hartman, who preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2014, and a son-in-law Brian Hartman; grandchildren, Jennifer and Jacob Dunn, Meagan McKinney, Steven (Lorrie) Wood, and Stephanie Wood; great grandchild, Madison Wood; step grandchildren, Ty (Amanda) Danison and Alicia Danison.

In 1999, she married Robert L. Phillips and he preceded her in death in 2002. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at noon with Pastor Aaron Young officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Meigs Memory Gardens. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.