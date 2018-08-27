Nina, Pinta return to Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS — The Nina and Pinta are returning to Gallipolis, after 10 years.

The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that the boats will be docked in town from November 2-7. The crew will be providing guided tours for groups and individuals from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. During the tour, guests will be whisked back in time, surrounded by the design and materials of the historic caravel. Being a floating museum, there are also exhibits on each ship highlighting the history of the Age of Discovery, navigation of the era, how the ships were built and a taste of what life was like over 500 years ago.

The Nina is a replica of the ship on which Columbus sailed across the Atlantic on his three voyages of discovery to the new world beginning in 1492. The Pinta was recently built in Brazil to accompany the Nina on all her travels. She is a larger version of the archetypal caravel and offers large deck space for walk-aboard tours.

One can book a tour anytime from 9-6 p.m. Each group has a tour guide assigned to them. Each tour will last an average of 30 minutes with time split between the Nina and Pinta. Groups of 15 or more will receive a group rate of $5 per person. The maximum number of people allowed in a 30 minute slot is 100.

“This is a true educational event and ideal for students,” said Amanda Crouse, Executive Director of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We have over 2,500 students from Gallia, Meigs, Chesapeake, Athens, Jackson in Ohio and Mason in West Virginia. If anyone is interested in scheduling a group tour, we encourage them to contact our office as soon as possible to get on our list.”

Ticket prices are: Adults $8, seniors (60 and older) $7, children (5-16 years) $6, ages 4 and under are free. Group rates are $5 per person (ages 5 and older) with a minimum of 15 people.

For additional information, call the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau at (740) 446-6882 or info@visitgallia.com.

Recreations of Columbus’ Nina and Pinta will be visiting Gallipolis. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_098k-1.jpg Recreations of Columbus’ Nina and Pinta will be visiting Gallipolis.