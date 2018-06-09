MIDDLEPORT — Raymond H. Napper, 61, of Middleport, passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, from complications during a medical procedure, having a heart attact.

Born February 28, 1957, at Pomeroy, to the late David F. and Mary E. Searls Napper, he was a laborer at Facemyer Lumber, Pomeroy.

Survived are his wife, Christine M. Napper; daughters, Penny Napper and Jeanie Arms; two sisters, Betty (Lonny) Taylor and Shirley Might; brother, Darrell (Bonnie) Napper; sister-in-law, Betty Vincent; nieces, Kasey, Lisa M., Lisa W., Jill, Bernice, Juky, Annett, and Bobby Sue; nephews, Woody, Kenny, Cody, Mike, and John; and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son David T. Napper, brothers Chuck and Billy, sisters Violet, Mary and Dolly, brother-in-law George Vincent and nephew Jeremy Vincent.

Services are Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, with Paster Gordon Randolph officiating. Burial to follow at Rutland, Cemetery, Rutland. Family to receive friends from noon until time of services Tuesday. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Birchfield Funeral Home, P. O. Box 188, Rutland, OH 45775, to help with Raymond’s expenses. Online condolences @ birchfieldfuneralhome.com.