GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The annual Hoop Project is returning to Downtown Gallipolis this weekend with over 100 teams signed up to compete in the basketball tournament.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, The Hoop Project is a three-on-three basketball tournament that will take place on First Avenue in Gallipolis between the city park and the river on Saturday and Sunday. The event is hosted by the Downtown Revitalization Project, and has been since 2013.

According to event organizer Robbie Pugh, 105 teams registered for The Hoop Project to compete this weekend. Those teams are made up of a combined 500 players.

Pugh said the event is open for the public to view the games, noting the original plan was to sell tickets for admission, but those will no longer be needed due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

The Hoop Project returns for the first time since 2019 — taking a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, this year, there were 15 divisions available for registration, from children aged 8 and under through men’s and women’s divisions. In each division, a 16-team limit was placed. Many divisions met the team limit. There is a three game guarantee for each team.

Each game will have referees and the court size is 50 feet by 50 feet.

