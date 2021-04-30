OHIO VALLEY — Every spring, Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP) produces its Community Pride and Progress edition, typically the largest daily newspaper of the entire year. That day has once again arrived for readers.

Dubbed, “The Inspiration Edition,” this year’s “Progress” focuses on “Stories for a Rainy Day.”

Read about neighbors, friends and organizations across Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties who have been inspired to volunteer, teach, hope and quite literally, walk (and ride) a different path.

Read about the stewardship of volunteers tasked with caring for the Gatewood Trail System in partnership with the University of Rio Grande. Discover the namesake for the trail — Gallia’s own literal trailblazer who hiked her way across the country.

Hear about hope from a trauma counseling specialist who works with Gallia County’s victims of felony crime through the Gallia County Survivor Services office.

Understand honoring sacrifice reflected through banners hung as a tribute to Meigs County Armed Forces personnel.

Read about respect shown by a Mason County family who volunteers to clean and maintain an entire local cemetery on their own.

Find out why this former standout athlete from Meigs County feels running keeps people connected while promoting the natural venues and vistas Southeast Ohio offers to the sport.

Learn not to judge a book by its cover, or facial hair, when reading about a local group focused on service and improving their communities in the Bend Area.

Get a lesson on a unique class project meant to comfort while educating others on organ donation, all from the perspective of a heart transplant recipient in Mason County.

Finally, read all about the impact of childhood friendships and though life has its tragedies, it’s not all tragic, if we’re lucky.

Also included are informational stories featuring local supporters of not only this project but of their communities.

“When considering the theme for this year’s Progress edition, I felt it was our duty to balance, what has felt like an eternity of coverage regarding the ongoing pandemic, with uplifting stories,” OVP Editor Beth Sergent said. “Both COVID-19 and COVID fatigue are real, but so is spring. There are signs of normalcy coming up with the daffodils, finally, and we want to reflect that in our work as a thank you to our subscribers, our readers and our advertisers who support this project every year.”

Pictured is the cover to this year's Community Pride and Progress special edition, found inside today's newspaper.

