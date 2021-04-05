Local foundation spreads CDH awareness

GALLIPOLIS — A local family is working through their non-profit foundation to raise awareness for Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH).

The Eddy family had a child in 2017 who had the condition of CDH, meaning he had a hole in his diaphragm, which allowed his abdominal organs to move into his chest. Samual was born in February 2017 to Jennifer and Robert Eddy.

Samual’s CDH was discovered before birth, Jennifer said, and he underwent tests before being born. After birth, he stayed in the hospital for over two months, going through a few surgical procedures and treatments, before being able to go home in April 2017.

Jennifer said Samual did well through his surgeries and treatment. However, Jennifer said she noticed one day Samual had a different cry and they called an emergency squad to take him to the hospital. Due to complications of CDH, Samual passed away in May 2017 when he got sick with a rhinovirus, which is recognized as a common cold.

“To us, he was just a normal sleeping baby,” Jennifer said of when Samual had the rhinovirus. “We didn’t have any indication there was anything wrong.”

Now, the family has created the Samual Zion Foundation to help other families with CDH. Jennifer said families with CDH have a lot of medical expenses and travel expenses, which is due to babies needing care at specific hospitals with proper treatment equipment.

One of the ways the foundation supports CDH families is by providing them with an Owlet sock, which can indicate when a baby has an issue with their heartbeat, oxygen levels or disrupted sleeping patterns. Jennifer said the foundation partners with Owlet to help provide socks. For every sock the foundation gives to a family in need, Owlet will provide two socks to CDH families.

During the month of April, which is CDH awareness month, the foundation is raising money to pay for the yearly projects. Throughout the month, the Samual Zion Foundation will be announcing daily prizes on its Facebook page.

To enter for the prizes, a $30 donation can be made on the website at samualzionfoundation.org or through PayPal. For every $30 donation, an entry will be earned. Donors will be entered for all 30 prizes, Jennifer said.

The drawing for the prizes will be on May 1 at the foundation’s yard sale at Need-a-Lift Transportation on Route 160 in Gallia County, Ohio. You do not need to be present to win.

Prizes include an Owlet sock, KitchenAid mixer, household furniture, gift cards to local restaurants and stores, etc.

“We’re just trying to raise awareness and do what we can to support our families,” Jennifer said.

The foundation helps to raise awareness of CDH by educating the public about the condition, as well as continuing to support families with CDH.

Links to donating and more information on CDH awareness can be found on Facebook at “Samual Zion Foundation” or samualzionfoundation.org.

