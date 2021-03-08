Recovery efforts for missing woman still ongoing along Ohio River

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — First responders are continuing a recovery effort on the Ohio River to locate a woman who, according to witnesses, reportedly jumped from the Silver Memorial Bridge on Friday.

Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant told Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP) on Monday, search efforts had been ongoing since Friday and would be continuing in the upcoming days, noting river conditions were improving.

“We are making plans for the rest of the week,” Bryant said about the recovery effort.

Assisting the Point Pleasant Fire Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Department, has been the Gallipolis Fire Department, District Two Fire Department from Gallia County and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. Vessels with Amherst Madison have also reportedly assisted in the search. Others in the river industry who work in the area, have reportedly been made aware of recovery efforts as well.

Incidents on the bridge and in the Ohio River typically fall to agencies in West Virginia in regard to jurisdiction but first responders in both Gallia and Mason counties are working together and across state lines to share resources in this effort. The Point Fire Department had also been utilizing the Gallipolis Public Use Area to launch its boats into the high water of the Ohio River.

As previously reported by OVP, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the identity of the victim as well as assisting in the search. On Monday, Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller confirmed the victim’s family had been notified but added the investigation was still ongoing. Like Chief Bryant, Sheriff Miller stressed this remains an active search for the victim.

OVP will update information regarding this story as it becomes available.

Volunteer firefighters deal with high water and a swift current on Saturday afternoon when attempting to load a search and rescue boat belonging to the Point Pleasant Fire Department. First responders from Mason and Gallia counties set up in the Gallipolis Public Use Area near City Park. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

