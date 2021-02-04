Four COVID-19 related deaths reported… Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Four COVID-19 related deaths were reported across the region on Thursday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional deaths on Thursday afternoon. Two of the individuals were in the 80-89 year age range and one was in the 70-79 year age range.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the death of a male in the 80-89 year age range associated with COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County on Thursday, as well as one new hospitalization.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,082 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of 13 since Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths, 122 hospitalizations (1 new), and 1,858 presumed recovered individuals (13 new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,082 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 269 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 344 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 277 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 303 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 306 cases (3 new cases, 12 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 261 cases (1 new case, 24 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 180 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 34 hospitalizations, 10 total deaths)

80-plus — 142 cases (2 new cases, 36 hospitalizations, 17 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases and one additional probable case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

As noted previously in this article, the department also reported three deaths on Thursday — an individual in the 70-79 age range and and two individuals in the 80-89 age range.

There are three additional hospitalizations of Meigs County residents due to COVID-19. These individuals were listed as one in the 80-89 year age range, one in the 50-59 year age range and one in the 40-49 year age range.

There are 127 active cases, and 1,272 total cases (1,147 confirmed, 125 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 27 deaths, 1,118 recovered cases, and 64 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,272 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 46 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 119 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 178 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 159 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 186 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations (1 new))

50-59 — 183 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations (1 new))

60-69 — 183 cases (3 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 136 cases (3 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, 9 deaths (1 new))

80-89 — 54 cases (2 new cases, 9 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 total deaths (1 new))

90-99 — 26 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 555 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,688 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday morning, 10 more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,639 are confirmed cases and 49 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 32 deaths in Mason County.

As previously stated in this article, DHHR reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 on Thursday. This individual was a male in the 80-89 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,688 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 35 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

10-19 — 129 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 295 cases (plus 9 probable cases (1 new), 4 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 278 cases (plus 11 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 241 cases (plus 10 probable cases (1 new), 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 242 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 209 cases (plus 6 probable case (1 new), 4 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 210 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 25 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County reduced to “gold” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 30.17 on Thursday with a 4.53 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 4,120 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 4,931). There were 79 new deaths (21-day average of 72), 237 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 220) and 34 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 24) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 123,044 cases with 2,080 deaths. There was an increase of 574 cases from Wednesday, and 22 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,955,795 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.62 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.52 percent. There are 18,469 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Thursday 199,458 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 79,513 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

