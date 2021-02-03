Single digit case increases reported… Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Single digit case increases were reported in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Mason County.

The Ohio Department of Health reported five new cases and two new hospitalizations in Gallia County.

Four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Wednesday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,069 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s updates. This is an increase of five since Tuesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths, 121 hospitalizations (two new), and 1,845 presumed recovered individuals (nine new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,069 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 268 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 343 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 276 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 301 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 303 cases (2 new cases, 12 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 260 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 24 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 178 cases (1 new hospitalization, 33 total hospitalizations, 10 total deaths)

80-plus — 140 cases (36 hospitalizations, 17 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are 117 active cases, and 1,251 total cases (1,127 confirmed, 124 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 24 deaths, 1,110 recovered cases (10 new), and 61 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,251 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases

10-19 — 116 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 176 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 158 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 183 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 180 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 180 cases (16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 133 cases (20 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-89 — 52 cases (8 hospitalizations, 10 total deaths)

90-99 — 26 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 555 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,678 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday morning, seven more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,631 are confirmed cases and 47 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 31 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,678 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 33 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 129 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 291 cases (plus 8 probable cases)

30-39 — 276 cases (plus 12 probable case (2 new))

40-49 — 240 cases (plus 9 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 242 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 208 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 212 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 24 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

On Wednesday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 30.71 on Wednesday with a 5.51 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 3,991 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 5,099). There were 94 new deaths (21-day average of 74), 214 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 225) and 36 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 24) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 122,470 cases with 2,058 deaths. There was an increase of 535 cases from Tuesday, and 27 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,943,848 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.62 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.91 percent. There are 19,212 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday 195,825 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 70,948 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

