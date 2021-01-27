COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallia, Mason… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Mason and Gallia Counties on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death in Gallia County on Wednesday, a person in the 80-plus age range.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 in Mason County. These deaths are a male in the 80-89 year age range and a female in the 70-79 year age range.

Vaccines

Citing a new dashboard from the Ohio Department of Health, Gallia County has the second highest per population percentage of individuals vaccinated to date, the Gallia County Health Department stated in a Facebook post. To date, a total of 2,239 Gallia County residents have received their first vaccine dose. That is 7.49 percent of the county’s population. Scioto County is the only one with a higher percentage at 7.59 percent.

ODH data shows that 1,313 Meigs County residents have received their first vaccines, which is 5.73 percent of the population.

Statewide, 682,705 individuals have started the vaccine process, which is 5.84 percent of the population.

Local schools

In a letter on Wednesday morning, Eastern Local Supt. Steve Ohlinger stated that the district had been informed of a “positive COVID-19 case involving a student or staff member at Eastern Local High School.”

The district continues to work with the Meigs County Health Department for contact tracing and will continue to follow all health protocols as directed by the CDC and local health officials, the letter stated.

In a letter posted to the Gallipolis City School District Faccebook page earlier this week, Supt. Craig Wright reported that a “student or staff member at Green Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.” Wright added that the person had not been on district property since testing positive.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,019 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s updates. This is an increase of 18 since Tuesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 27 deaths (1 new), 111 hospitalizations, and 1,784 presumed recovered individuals (5 new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,019 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 264 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 334 cases (4 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 273 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 299 cases (2 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 293 cases (2 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 247 cases (5 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 173 cases (1 new case, 30 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 136 cases (2 new cases, 33 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 14 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 11 additional confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are 79 active cases, and 1,164 total cases (1,088 confirmed, 76 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 23 deaths, 1,062 recovered cases (22 new), and 58 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,164 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 109 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 172 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 154 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 170 cases ( new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 170 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 161 cases (3 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 117 cases (1 new case, 18 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-89 — 45 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 20 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has vaccinated 500 individuals, with 63 of those vaccinated this week.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,509 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday morning, 10 more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,469 are confirmed cases and 40 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 30 deaths in Mason County.

As mentioned previously in this article, DHHR reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 in Mason County. These deaths are a male in the 80-89 age range and a female in the 70-79 age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,509 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 32 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 125 cases (plus 3 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 261 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 210 cases (plus 10 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 213 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 227 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 200 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 201 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 23 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 38.25 on Wednesday with a 6.12 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 5,366 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 6,451). There were 75 new deaths (21-day average of 74), 254 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 258) and 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 26) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 117,775 cases with 1,953 deaths. There was an increase of 797 cases from Tuesday and 25 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,867,235 lab test have been completed, with a 5.60 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.03 percent. There are 23,571 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday that 171,235 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 46,094 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

