Gallia tops 2K total COVID cases… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia County topped 2,000 total COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with three new cases bringing the county’s total to 2,001 since its first confirmed case was reported in March 2020. Of those, 197 are presumed active by the Ohio Department of Health.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

A total of five new cases (four confirmed, one probable) were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Tuesday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,001 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s updates. This is an increase of three since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 26 deaths, 111 hospitalizations, and 1,779 presumed recovered individuals (15 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,001 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 264 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 330 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 271 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 297 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 291 cases (10 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 242 cases (2 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 172 cases (30 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 134 cases (33 hospitalizations, 13 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are 89 active cases, and 1,152 total cases (1,077 confirmed, 75 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 23 deaths, 1,040 recovered cases (11 new), and 58 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,152 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases

10-19 — 108 cases

20-29 — 172 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 153 cases (1 new, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 168 cases ( 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 169 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 158 cases (3 new, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 116 cases (18 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-89 — 45 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 19 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has vaccinated 437 individuals.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,499 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday morning, 11 more than Monday. Of those, 1,459 are confirmed cases and 40 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 28 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,499 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 31 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 124 cases (plus 3 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 259 cases (plus 7 probable cases)

30-39 — 209 cases (plus 10 probable case (1 new), 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 212 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 5 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 226 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 197 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 201 cases (plus 4 probable cases (1 new), 21 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 42.02 on Tuesday with a 6.26 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 4,262 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 6,567). There were 88 new deaths (21-day average of 77), 295 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 268) and 40 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 116,978 cases with 1,928 deaths. There was an increase of 1,139 cases from Monday and 29 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,857,255 lab test have been completed, with a 5.59 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.02 percent. There are 24,175 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday that 169,227 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 43,648 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

