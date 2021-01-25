COVID-19 deaths reported in Mason County … Latest case data in Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Mason County over the weekend as new cases were reported around the region.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Sunday.

Local schools

Eastern Local School District reported on Monday a “positive COVID-19 case involving a student or staff member at Eastern Local High School.”

In the letter posted to the district website, Supt. Steve Ohlinger stated, “This positive case involves our high school boys’ basketball team and as a result will have all activities halted for the next 14 days.”

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,998 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s updates. This is an increase of 44 since Friday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 26 deaths, 111 hospitalizations, and 1,764 presumed recovered individuals (46 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 1,998 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 264 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 330 cases (5 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 271 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 296 cases (3 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 291 cases (8 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 240 cases (5 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 172 cases (7 new cases, 30 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 134 cases (7 new cases, 33 hospitalizations, 13 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 16 additional confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 since Friday as part of Monday’s update.

There are 98 active cases, and 1,147 total cases (1,073 confirmed, 74 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 23 deaths, 1,029 recovered cases, and 58 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,130 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases

10-19 — 108 cases (4 new cases)

20-29 — 171 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 152 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 168 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 169 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 155 cases (4 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 116 cases (2 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-89 — 45 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 19 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has vaccinated 437 individuals.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,488 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday morning, 36 more than Friday. Of those, 1,449 are confirmed cases and 39 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 26 deaths in Mason County.

As stated earlier in this article, DHHR reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Sunday. These deaths were both males, one in the 80-89 year age range and the other in the 70-79 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,488 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 30 cases (plus 1 probable case)

10-19 — 123 cases (plus 3 probable case, 4 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 259 cases (plus 7 probable cases (1 new), 7 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 207 cases (plus 9 probable case, 7 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 207 cases (plus 8 probable cases (1 new), 4 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 227 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 195 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 deaths, 7 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 201 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 21 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

On Monday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 41.48 on Monday with a 6.70 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 4,334 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 6,725). There were 57 new deaths (21-day average of 77), 198 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 279) and 39 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 115,839 cases with 1,899 deaths. There was an increase of 2,224 cases from Friday, 532 in the last 24 hours, and 43 new deaths, four in the last 24 hours. DHHR reports a total of 1,842,725 lab test have been completed, with a 5.57 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 8.43 percent. There are 24,365 currently active cases in the state, down from 25,342 on Friday.

DHHR reported on Monday that 166,358 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 40,258 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

