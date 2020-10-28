Updated trick-or-treat information

OHIO VALLEY — In the year 2020, it will come as no surprise, that trick-or-treat times have been changed and updated across the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area.

Many local entities, concerned with impending, inclement weather, announced the changes this week with updated Halloween events and trick-or-treat times for Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties, listed below.

Gallia County

Trick-or-treat for Gallia County outlying areas, City of Gallipolis, Village of Rio Grande: Friday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Information from a joint press release by Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Chief of Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Rio Grande Chief of Police Josh Davies regarding a change in trick-or-treat in Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and Village of Rio Grande.)

Trick-or-treat for Crown City: Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m. (Information posted on the Facebook page for Village of Crown City Council.)

There will be no trick-or-treat in Centerville.

“Fall Fun” at Gallia County Fairgrounds with hayrides, corn maze, corn cannon and pick your own pumpkin has an updated schedule as follows: Saturday, Oct. 31, Family Fun Time is 2-8 p.m. (not haunted activities); 7-10 p.m. (haunted hayride and haunted corn maze). Tickets $3 for each event or four tickets for $10. Proceeds benefit fair relocation project and Gallia County youth.

Mason County

Trick-or-treat for the City of Point Pleasant: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trick-or-treat for Mason County outlying areas: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Trick-or-treat for Town of Mason: Friday from 6-7 p.m.

Trick-or-treat for Town of New Haven: Saturday from 6-7 p.m.

Letart Halloween Party: Saturday, 1 p.m (new time). The party normally held inside the Letart Community Building will still occur, but will be moved outside on the center grounds. There will be six game stations, with prizes, set up around the walking track. Juice boxes and store-bought, prepackaged chips will be provided.

Trunk-or-treat will be held Saturday morning in Mason. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to set up decorated vehicles and give out candy at the trunk-or-treat, which is being co-sponsored by the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 and the band “Next Level.” It will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mason park. The event will also feature a sack lunch for the children.

Costume parties at the New Haven Fire Station and the Hartford Community Center will not take place this year. The Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party has been canceled as well.

(Editor’s note: As of press time, there had been no update received by Ohio Valley Publishing for Hartford which had previously announced trick-or-treat as happening Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. The date and time was announced by town council but are subject to change.)

Meigs County

The Village of Racine has postponed trick-or-treat in the village to Saturday due to the impending rain predicted. Trick-or-treat is Racine will be rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Tuppers Plains has also postponed trick-or-treat in the village to 6-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Rutland announced on Wednesday night that Trick or Treat in the village would be postponed to Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Syracuse has postponed trick-or-treat in the village to Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. As a reminder, village streets will be closed during trick-or-treat, with the exception of State Route 124.

As of Wednesday night, trick-or-treat remains scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, in Pomeroy and Middleport.

Possible updates on Thursday will/may be posted to the respective village/city/town/fire department Facebook pages in the areas affected, as well as The Daily Sentinel, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and Point Pleasant Register Facebook pages, and Ohio Valley Publishing websites, if/when made available. All times listed in this article were the latest available at press time and are subject to change.

