OVB donates $5K to God’s Hands at Work

GALLIPOLIS – Keeping close to their Community First mission, Ohio Valley Bank recently donated $5,000 to God’s Hands at Work, a local nonprofit organization that serves Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton Counties in Ohio and Mason County, W.Va.

According to God’s Hands at Work board members, the faith based organization’s mission is to “be God’s hands when someone in our community needs a ‘hand up’.” God’s Hands at Work aims to help those who have suffered from catastrophic events and hardships, such as job loss, domestic violence and natural disasters as well as house fires. The organization also assists people who are recovering from drug addiction.

God’s Hands at Work is currently working to help locals who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. As the global pandemic has lingered on, the organization has received a high volume of requests for food pantry assistance. God’s Hands at Work board members anticipate this need to increase during the winter months. OVB President and Chief Operating Officer Larry Miller applauded the organization’s commitment to helping locals through tough times.

“The global pandemic has been difficult on our communities. As many folks continue to struggle, we appreciate the efforts of organizations like God’s Hands at Work. At OVB we remain committed to our Community First mission, which is why we are pleased to assist God’s Hands at Work as they continue to help those in need through these unprecedented times,” Miller said.

The organization hopes to use a portion of OVB’s donation to provide funds for heating bill assistance this winter to residents who have been impacted by the pandemic.

In addition, the organization’s other endeavors include working with Farmers to Families, a USDA program that purchases food to donate to those in need from farms who have had difficulties selling the food they raise. God’s Hand at Work is using these donations to hold weekly food giveaways every Wednesday at noon at the organization’s service center. The organization is also currently preparing for their Christmas service projects.

God’s Hands at Work is a nonprofit organization with a current charitable certification on file with the state of Ohio. Non-monetary donations may be dropped off at the Service Center, located in Vinton, during operating hours or via scheduled appointment. Monetary donations may be mailed or dropped off in person at the Service Center. In addition, donations are accepted at any OVB location by requesting a deposit to either the organization’s general or building fund. For more information on God’s Hands at Work, call 740-645-7609.

Information submitted by OVB.

Pictured from lef are Lisa Carroll, president of God’s Hands at Work; Sue Allen, treasurer of God’s Hands at Work; Larry Miller, president and chief operating officer of Ohio Valley Bank, Waleska Wray, secretary of God’s Hands at Work; and Tammy Rote, vice president and volunteer coordinator of God’s Hands at Work. (OVB Courtesy) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.21-OVB.jpg Pictured from lef are Lisa Carroll, president of God’s Hands at Work; Sue Allen, treasurer of God’s Hands at Work; Larry Miller, president and chief operating officer of Ohio Valley Bank, Waleska Wray, secretary of God’s Hands at Work; and Tammy Rote, vice president and volunteer coordinator of God’s Hands at Work. (OVB Courtesy)