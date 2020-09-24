5 reportedly injured in Clifton house fire

CLIFTON, W.Va. — Five people are reportedly being treated for injuries they received as a result of a house fire Thursday afternoon in Clifton, W.Va.

According to the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the call came in at 2:25 p.m. with the working house fire reported at a home on Mason Street.

Called to the scene were first responders and firefighters with the Mason Fire Department, assisted by the New Haven, Pomeroy and Middleport fire departments, along with Mason County EMS, Meigs County EMS, Healthnet Aeromedical Services and MedFlight of Ohio.

Landing zones were reportedly set up at Wahama Junior/Senior High School in Mason, W.Va. and at Holzer Meigs ER in Pomeroy, Ohio as needed for patient care.

This is a breaking story with more information to be added as it becomes available.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

