COVID-19 cases increase in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties over the weekend, including 10 new cases in Gallia County.

Gallia County

Gallia County saw an increase of 10 cases from Friday evening through Sunday, the largest increase in the 70-79 age range. Eight of the cases were announced late Friday, with two more announced on Sunday afternoon by the Gallia County Health Department. Seven of the 10 are contacts of other current cases in the county.

Age ranges in the 58 cases, according to the Gallia County Health Department, are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 5 cases (2 new, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases (1 new)

40-49 — 8 cases

50-59 — 12 cases (2 new, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 8 cases (5 new, 2 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 1 cases (1 hospitalization)

90-99 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Of the cases, 55 have been confirmed, with three probable cases. There have been 11 total hospitalizations with three individuals remaining hospitalized. Twenty-two of the cases remain active, with 35 having recovered.

Mason County

Mason County has reported a total of 49 COVID-19 cases, including one death, with one new COVID-19 case reported on Saturday and three new cases reported on Monday.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the age ranges for the 49 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 9 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 6 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 8 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 10 cases (2 new)

70+ — 9 cases

Mason County Health Department Administrator Jennifer Thomas stated that there are 25 recovered cases in Mason County as of Monday. There are 23 cases considered active.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case, a man in his 80s, on Sunday, while adding a probable case on Monday of an 80s age female who is a direct contact of the man. Neither has been hospitalized.

This brings the county’s active case total to four, with 22 individuals having recovered. One person has required hospitalization, to date, with that individual having since been released. “To be considered recovered a confirmed or probable case must complete the 14-day quarantine, and be symptom free for at least 72 hours,” stated the Meigs County Health Department in a news release.

Age ranges for the 26 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 4 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (1 past hospitalization)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

80-89 — 2 cases (2 new)

There have been 20 confirmed cases and six probable cases, with two additional positive antibody cases.

Ohio

A no-cost pop-up testing site is planned from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 at Athens High School near The Plains in Athens County. No appointment is needed; anyone can walk-in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions for the past 24 hours were all below the 21-day average. A total of 932 new cases were reported, more than 300 below the 21-day average of 1,291. Ten new deaths were reported (21-day average of 23), with 92 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 99) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, the West Virginia DHHR is reporting a total of 6,973 cases with 117 deaths. There was an increase of 119 cases from Sunday. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 294,902 lab test have been completed, with a 2.36 percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.18 percent.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

