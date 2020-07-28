Bob Evans Farm Festival canceled due to COVID-19… Plans underway to return in Fall 2021

RIO GRANDE — The impacts of COVID-19 are continuing to be felt in the area, with the Bob Evans Farm Festival added to the ever-growing list of events being canceled due to the pandemic.

The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau received a statement from Saed Mohseni, president and CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants, regarding the festival, that read:

“The Bob Evans Farm Festival has been part of our history for the last 49 years. Every year we see how much our guests and the surrounding communities love the Farm Festival event, and that is why it is difficult to announce that we will be cancelling this year’s event due to the impact of Covid-19. Based on guidelines established by the state of Ohio for large events and our concern for the safety and comfort of our employees and guests, we believe canceling this event is in the best interest of our community.

“This was a very difficult decision as it impacts all of our partners, vendors and the people in the area who look forward to the Festival every year. We would like to express a special thank you to all of our business partners, such as Rio Grande University, Pepsi, Gordon Food service, Wallingford coffee, and Sugardale just to name a few who make this event the treasure that it is.

“We love the Bob Evans Farm Festival and look forward to inviting people from all around the country every year and that is why we are beginning the planning for the 50th Annual Bob Evans Farm Festival in the Fall of 2021. Until then, we will be using social media to continue to communicate the latest Bob Evans happenings…down on the farm.”

This story was breaking at press time. More information will be provided as it become available.

Cooking beans at the 2019 Bob Evans Farm Festival. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_DSC_0114.jpg Cooking beans at the 2019 Bob Evans Farm Festival. (OVP File Photo)

