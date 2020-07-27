Multiple fires reported

LETART — The Racine Fire Department received a 911 call from the Letart Falls area at 2:48 a.m., Sunday morning, and upon responding reportedly found multiple fires that included two residential structures (one with a former auto repair garage attached), and a vehicle ablaze.

The two unoccupied structures were reportedly on Letart Road and Bucktown Road, respectively, the vehicle was in the yard of a private residence on Letart Road. Responders were able to contain the fires and no injuries were reported. The structures and vehicle were reportedly completely destroyed.

Firefighters with the Ravenswood Fire Department arrived on the scene with additional water for the Racine unit. Bashan and Syracuse fire departments were also on hand and staged to respond in the event more fires occurred.

“When we arrived at the scene of multiple fires, we wanted to have responders in place in case additional fires broke out,” said Scott Hill, from the Racine Fire Department. “It appeared someone was setting the fires, and we didn’t know if there might be more, and we wanted to be ready.”

A fire also reportedly broke out in a camper and vehicle on Lovett Road in Portland on Sunday morning with Racine, Bashan, Syracuse, and Chester fire departments responding.

According to Hill, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of State Fire Marshal’s office have been advised of the fires. More information on this story will be reported as it becomes available.

Pictured is what’s left of an unoccupied home on Bucktown Road. (Lorna Hart | Courtesy) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_7.28-Fire-1.jpg Pictured is what’s left of an unoccupied home on Bucktown Road. (Lorna Hart | Courtesy) This car was parked at a private residence on Letart Road. (Lorna Hart | Courtesy) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_7.28-Fire-2.jpg This car was parked at a private residence on Letart Road. (Lorna Hart | Courtesy)

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

