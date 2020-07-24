Eastern BOE discusses reopening plan

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education met on Thursday evening and discussed the reentry plan for the 2020-21 school year.

District Supt. Steve Ohlinger said a committee of 16 members, mainly including school administrators, submitted their suggested plan to the board. After much discussion and questions to the committee, the board asked for a few changes to the plan and some time to consider the suggestions, according to Ohlinger.

The board also amended the calendar to change the start date for students as Sept. 8.

The topics in the suggested plan included remote learning options, blended learning options and a required mask wearing policy.

There will be a remote learning option for parents and students who choose that route.

“We will have a remote option for those parents for those children who might have a compromised immune system or they’re just still a little fearful to send their kids back to school,” Ohlinger said. “That will be taught by our Eastern Local teaching staff.”

Ohlinger said the remote learning option would not have to be online and it does not have to be completed during traditional school hours. The remote option would allow students to complete the work with pencil and paper packs as well as have virtual “classrooms” with the teachers. These “classrooms” would be through Google, according to Ohlinger, and could be connected via a telephone.

In the suggested plan submitted by the committed, students would be in the school buildings two days per week and have three days of schooling at home. Ohlinger said this arrangement would give teachers time to have Google meetings with the remote learners.

Ohlinger said a mask wearing policy is required for the school. In the plan, the committee had all ages of students and staff required to wear masks.

The topic of food for students when not in the physical classroom was discussed by the committee. Ohlinger said nothing is final on the issue, but it has been talked about. Ohlinger said it could be possible to provide food at pick-up locations throughout the district, similar to this past spring when school was let out.

“We’re trying to devise a plan to keep both our students and our staff as safe as possible,” Ohlinger said.

The board has called a special meeting for next Thursday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary.

In addition to the reentry discussion, the board also approved the following agenda items:

The minutes of the June 25, 2020 Regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education;

The financial reports for the month of June as submitted;

The amending the permanent appropriation resolution to include the following changes, authorization of new grant funds, and to certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor;

The board entering into executive session;

The following Supplemental Contracts and Pupil Activity Contracts for the 2020-21 school year pending proper certification: Pupil Activity Contracts: David Kight, Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; Alyssa Hoyng, 7th & 8th Grade Volleyball Coach;

Extended dates of service for the 2020-21 school year for the following staff, Rachel Marten, Curriculum Coordinator-20 days; Sara Will, Elementary/Middle School Guidance Counselor-20 days; Sheryl Roush, High School Guidance Counselor-20 days; Emma Roberts, Speech Pathologist-5 days;

Randy Boston for the supplemental position of Transportation Supervisor of Bus Maintenance for the 2020-21 school year;

Raymond Houska on a one year contract as an Intervention Specialist Teacher for the 2020-21 school year at the appropriate salary schedule per the ELEA Negotiated Agreement;

A lease agreement with Heart of the Valley Headstart for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022 for the use of the Tuppers Plains Building;

A three year agreement, Funding Years 2021 through 2023, with Strategic Management Solutions for E-Rate category one and two consulting services;

A Remote Learning Plan for the 2020-21 school year, for those families who wish to not have their child present in the building;

The calendar changes for the 2020-21 school year to include September 8, 2020 as the start date for students;

Hiring Tim Simpson through grant monies provided by the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services to the equivalent of 4 hours/day at a rate of $15 per hour not to exceed 180 days per year for the 2020-21 school year;

Approved/Denied Open Enrollment students for the 2020-21 school year.

An addendum to the META Internet service agreement to increase our bandwidth at campus and the administrative office;

The board set Wednesday, August 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for the date of the Regular Board Meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary.

