Mason Co. reports first COVID-19 death… Gallia, Meigs alert levels increased

OHIO VALLEY — A grim milestone was reached on Thursday when Mason County suffered its first COVID-19 related death.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the woman was 55 years old.

“Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of DHHR, in a statement.

Gallia County reported one COVID-19 related death in March. Meigs has had no reported deaths from the virus, to date.

Also on Thursday, the state of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, moved both Meigs and Gallia counties from a Level 1/Yellow classification (which is defined as active exposure and spread of COVID-19), to Level 2/Orange (which is defined as increased exposure and spread, exercise high degree of caution). Both Athens and Lawrence counties, which border Meigs and Gallia counties, respectively, are at Level 3/Red (which is defined as very high exposure and spread, limit activities as much as possible). The highest level of alert is Level 4/Purple, (which is defined as severe exposure and spread, only leave home for supplies and services).

Also on Thursday, Meigs County reported an additional confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is a male in the 50-59 year-old age range and is not hospitalized, according to a press release from the Meigs County Health Department.

This brings the case total to 23 (18 confirmed, five probable) since April, in Meigs County. Of these 23 cases, 12 are considered recovered.

In addition the press release stated, “The community will also note a change in our numbers today with one less probable and addition of a confirmed case. These numbers reflect a probable case who had testing completed confirming COVID-19, thus changing our county’s total.”

The statement continued, “The Meigs County Health Department continues to ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding these cases while we complete our disease investigations and notify relevant individuals. The cases and individuals identified as contacts of the cases will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Age ranges for the 23 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization reported this week)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

On Thursday, DHHR reported 32 cases in Mason County in the 5 p.m. update. Due to press deadlines, these late afternoon numbers from DHHR had not yet been confirmed with the Mason County Health Department, the latter of which also reported there are seven active cases and 21 recovered cases on Wednesday. DHHR reports 21 recovered cases, 10 active and one death.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 32 COVID-19 cases in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 6 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 7 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 5 cases

70+ — 3 cases

At press time on Thursday, ODH was reporting Gallia County had a total of 39 cases, though that number had not yet been confirmed by the Gallia County Health Department.

On Wednesday, age ranges in 38 cases, according to the Gallia health department, were as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 3 cases (1 hospitalization reported this week)

30-39 — 7 cases

40-49 — 6 cases

50-59 — 7 cases (2 past hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 past hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 past hospitalizations)

One of 38 cases in Gallia County was hospitalized, with 14 people having recovered and 23 cases considered active as of Wednesday.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 80,186 cases in Ohio, an increase of 1,444 from Wednesday. A total of 3,256 deaths were reported, an increase of 21 new deaths compared to Wednesday’s statistics.

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Thursday, DHHR reported a total of 5,550 cases and 103 deaths. These numbers show 89 new cases and one new death since Wednesday at 5 p.m.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Gallia, Meigs alert levels increased