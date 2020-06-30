Gallia, Mason announce new COVID-19 cases… Data and demographics updated on regional cases

OHIO VALLEY — Two of the three counties in the Ohio Valley Publishing coverage area have reported additional COVID-19 cases this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Mason County Health Department confirmed one additional case, bringing the county total to 18 confirmed cases. Tuesday’s case is considered community acquired while Monday’s case was considered travel related. Of the 18 cases, 16 are considered recovered, according to the health department.

Late Monday evening, the Gallia County Health Department announced the confirmation of three additional active cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 14 cases.

“At this time, we are reporting 3 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County. These cases are currently active and not the result of an antibody test. These individuals are connected to our recent cases. They will be listed as 3 additional confirmed cases for a total of 14 cases (11 confirmed, 3 probable),” stated a Facebook post from the Gallia County Health Department.

The health department had announced another confirmed case earlier in the day on Monday as well.

According to the data available from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as part of the Tuesday update, the three additional cases in Gallia County include a 50-59 age male with a symptom onset of June 23, a 0-19 age male with a symptom onset of June 28, and a 0-19 age female with a symptom onset of June 29.

Other recently announced cases in Gallia County include a male in the 20-29 age range with a symptom onset of June 23 and a male in the 30-39 age range with a symptom onset of June 24. The number of recovered cases in Gallia were being updated at press time on Tuesday by Gallia Health Department officials and will be available in an upcoming edition.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Gallia County cases include:

0-19 age range — 2 cases (1 female, 1 male)

20-29 age range — 1 case (male)

30-39 age range — 5 cases (2 female, 3 male)

40-49 age range — 1 case (female)

50-59 age range — 3 cases (1 female, 2 males)

60-69 age range — 2 cases (1 female, 1 male)

Meigs County’s most recent case confirmation was announced on Friday. Recent cases in Meigs County include a male in the 30-39 age range with a symptom onset of June 19, a female in the 70-79 age range with a symptom onset of June 21 and a probable case of a male in the 0-19 age range with a symptom onset of June 24. The probable case is connected to the male in the 30-39 age range.

Meigs County has reported a total of 11 cases (9 confirmed and 2 probable). Six of the Meigs County cases are listed as recovered.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Meigs County cases include:

0-19 age range — 2 cases (1 female, 1 male)

20-29 age range — 1 case (male)

30-39 age range — 1 case (male)

40-49 age range — 2 cases (2 male)

50-59 age range — 1 case (1 male)

60-69 age range — 2 cases (1 female, 1 male)

70-79 age range — 2 cases (2 female)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has updated its COVID-19 public database/dashboard to provide more detail on demographics related to the positive cases in each of the 55 counties, as well as testing numbers by county.

As of the 5 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Mason County cases, according to DHHR, include:

10-19 age range — 1 case (male)

20-29 age range — 3 cases (2 female, 1 male)

30-39 age range — 2 cases (2 female)

40-49 age range — 3 cases (1 female, 2 male)

50-59 age range — 5 cases (1 female, 4 male)

60-69 age range — 3 cases (3 female)

70-plus age range — 1 case (1 female)

According to the DHHR dashboard, overall in Mason County, there have been 10 females and eight males with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Prior to the announcement of the 18th case in Mason County Tuesday afternoon, on Tuesday morning, DHHR listed a total of 1,442 tests conducted on Mason County residents resulted in the 17 positive cases which is a positivity rate of 1.2 percent of the tests administered.

Statewide statistics

As of Tuesday, the ODH is reporting a total of 48,222 confirmed cases and 3,567 probable cases for a total of 51,789 cases. There have been 2,615 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 248 probable COVID-19 deaths for a total of 2,863 deaths. There have been 7,839 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 1,994 ICU admissions since the beginning of the pandemic.

ODH is reporting a total of 755,244 confirmatory lab tests conducted from March 20-June 28 with a positivity rate of approximately 6.3 percent. In the past week, the positivity rate has averaged 5 percent.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 2,905 cases (2,804 confirmed, 101 probable) and a total of 93 deaths. As of Tuesday, there were 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in West Virginia, with 10 in the ICU and three requiring a ventilator. There are 2,272 recovered cases and 540 active cases in the state.

West Virginia DHHR is reporting there have been a total of 171,663 confirmatory lab tests with a positivity rate of 1.69 percent.

Data provided by the Ohio Department of Health and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. For more information visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/. All data is provisional and subject to change.

Data and demographics updated on regional cases

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmedimidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

