One person dead, one injured following incident at former Sporn Plant

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — A person who was reportedly injured while working at the former Philip Sporn Plant on Monday morning, has died as a result of his injuries.

The confirmation was made by the Frontier Group of Companies, a company that specializes in the redevelopment of large-scale industrial and commercial property. A second injured worker remains hospitalized. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The company issued the following statement Monday night:

“Our thoughts and hearts are with our co-workers and their families at this time. We mourn with them and we pray for them. We will complete a thorough and exhaustive investigation into this incident, so that we can understand what happened, why it happened, and take every measure possible to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.”

As reported earlier on Monday by Ohio Valley Publishing, Mason County 911 and EMS Director Dennis Zimmerman stated both patients were “seriously injured,” with one flown for treatment to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. The other person was transported by EMS to Holzer Meigs ER in Pomeroy, Ohio.

A spokesperson from Appalachian Power stated AEP no longer has the Sporn property. The Frontier Group of Companies lists the Sporn site as one of its “projects and holdings.”

Local officials had previously reported demolition work had been ongoing at the site.

A statement shared by multiple media outlets earlier in the day Monday, which was attributed to the Frontier Group, read, in part:

“We are investigating an incident that occurred at the former Sporn Plant earlier today in which two employees were injured. The two workers were preparing a small ancillary structure at the site for demolition, when the structure apparently collapsed prematurely…”

Names of the employees have not been released.

The former Philip Sporn plant at New Haven, W.Va. on Monday.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

