‘Industrial accident’ reported at former Sporn plant, two ‘seriously injured’

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — An “industrial accident” on Monday at the former Philip Sporn Plant in New Haven, W.Va., which resulted in two being injured, has been confirmed by Mason County 911 and EMS Director Dennis Zimmerman.

Zimmerman told Ohio Valley Publishing both persons were “seriously injured,” with one flown for treatment to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. The other person was transported by Mason County EMS to Holzer Meigs ER in Pomeroy, Ohio.

A spokesperson from Appalachian Power said the company no longer has the property. Attempts to reach the owners were unsuccessful as of press time.

Local officials had previously reported demolition work had been ongoing at the site.

A view of the former Philip Sporn Plant in New Haven taken from the Meigs County, Ohio side of the river on Monday. (Sarah Hawley | OVP)