‘Operation American Resolve’ plans local flyovers

OHIO VALLEY — Operation American Resolve will be flying over the region on Tuesday, May 12 according to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard’s Facebook page.

The flyovers serve as a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders and the aircraft typically fly over medical facilities to honor health care workers.

According to information posted on the 180th’s Facebook page which is administered by the 180th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office, residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Residents should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings in accordance with local health officials.

Times are an estimate and subject to change. Expect F-16’s overhead within plus or minus five minutes of the times listed below:

Chillicothe – 5:15 p.m.; Waverly – 5:18 p.m.; Portsmouth – 5:22 p.m.; Ironton – 5:26 p.m.; Huntington – 5:28 p.m.; Gallipolis – 5:33 p.m.; Athens – 5:38 p.m.; Zanesville – 5:44 p.m.

Medical facilities listed in the tentative flight path are Adena Regional, Adena Pike, Southern Ohio Medical Center, King’s Daughters in Kentucky, O’Blenness Memorial, Genesis Hospital. This doesn’t mean this is the entire list, but, again, a tentative map. A spokesperson for the 180th Facebook page was confirming whether Holzer Medical Center was on the list at press time. According to the spokesperson, at times, not all facilities the flyovers will be passing over are listed to keep the map readable, though the pilots do their best to cover all medical facilities in the area.

Though the 180th Fighter Wing is part of the Ohio Air National Guard, the flight path also specifies Pleasant Valley Hospital and Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, as possible flyover locations.

According to the 18th’s Facebook page, it is located at the Toledo Express Airport in Northwest Ohio. Reportedly, the flyovers are conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on the mission and/or inclement weather.

Also announced late Monday, the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia National Guard will also be doing a flyover as part of Operation American Resolve that will include Pleasant Valley Hospital at approximately 11:12 a.m., Wednesday, May 13.

