2 COVID-19 recoveries in Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia Health Department Tuesday announced on social media that two more individuals who had contracted COVID-19 are considered to have recovered.

Statistics displayed on the health department’s Facebook page said that while Gallia’s COVID-19 case count has remained at five confirmed cases and one probable, there has been one death, two current hospitalizations and finally three individuals who have recovered from the virus since the department first started tracking the disease.

Three COVID-19 patients have had underlying health conditions and three have not. The age range of Gallia patients has been between 30 and 70 years of age with a median of 47 years of age.

