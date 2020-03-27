Holzer identifies positive COVID-19 case

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Health Department released a statement on social media saying it was notified by Holzer Health system of a positive COVID-19 case, Friday afternoon.

The statement reads,” The Gallia County Health Department was notified by Holzer Health System of a positive COVID-19 case. This individual is NOT a resident of Gallia County. The Gallia County Health Department will be working with Holzer Health System to notify all Gallia County residents who could have been in contact with this individual. We will update you when we receive more information.”

The Meigs County Health Department reported there are no confirmed cases in Meigs County at this time. Information from Mason County officials is currently pending.

Ohio Valley Publishing will add further updates as this story develops.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_ThreePapers-4.jpg

Case non-Gallia resident