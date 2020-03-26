Mason County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

The first confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus case in Mason County has been reported.

In a statement prepared by the Mason County Health Department and released by the Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES), it was reported a person tested at a Mason County Facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the person has a recent history of international travel.

The statement also reported both the health department and OES were working together to “ensure minimal exposure of COVID-19 to Mason County residents.”

The statement further reported the health department, along with the West Virginia State Epidemiologist, are “closely monitoring the situation.”

“We encourage continued social distancing, frequent hand washing and avoid persons who are sick,” the statement concluded.

Initial information was released Thursday night and found on the state’s website at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, in West Virginia, there were 76 total positive cases; 1779 total negative cases; 43 tests pending.

In addition to Mason County, counties in West Virginia with positive cases: Berkeley (4), Harrison (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Kanawha (15), Logan (1), Marion (2), Marshall (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (24), Ohio (1), Preston (1), Putnam (2), Raleigh (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wood (2).

Days after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gallia County, Ohio and the death of that individual, three other local counties have confirmed cases.

Lawrence County, Ohio reported its first confirmed case on Wednesday, while Athens County, Ohio reported its first confirmed case on Thursday. The City of Marietta, Ohio also reported its first case on March 22.

This is all the information available at press time. More on this developing story as more information becomes available.

