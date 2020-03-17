First case of COVID-19 in W.Va. … Bars, restaurants, casinos ordered closed; carryout, delivery still available

CHARLESTON — West Virginia has its first, confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) though that wasn’t the only big announcements made by Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday. The governor ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars in regards to dine-in options, and the closure of casinos.

All of these announcements were made during a Tuesday evening address by Justice.

The governor said the first confirmed case was from a patient in the eastern panhandle of the state. No other information was relayed.

“We knew it was coming,” Justice said. “We should be cautious, we should be concerned but not panic.”

In regards to the closure of the dine-in options for bars and restaurants, carryout and delivery options are still permitted. The governor did not announce when these closures would go into effect.

“We’re all in this boat together,” Justice said, calling this a “once in a lifetime event.”

He then said the power the public has is in being apart from one another at this time, stressing avoiding crowds, standing six-feet apart, using hygiene recommendations, helping the elderly where possible.

“We’ve got to really be smart, we’ve got to use our power,” Justice said.

The announcement was made without media questions though the governor was scheduled to take questions later Tuesday evening in Charleston at the state capitol complex.

Gov. Jim Justice pictured during a visit to Mason County in January. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/03/web1_3.18-Justice1-1.jpg Gov. Jim Justice pictured during a visit to Mason County in January. OVP File Photo

Bars, restaurants, casinos ordered closed; carryout, delivery still available

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

