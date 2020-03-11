Rio to close face-to-face classes March 16-20

RIO GRANDE — The Rio Grande Community College and University of Rio Grande released a statement Tuesday afternoon addressing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

What follows is a message provided to Ohio Valley Publishing from the institutions’ Director of Marketing Renee DeLawder:

At the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, we are exploring a variety of options concerning how to respond to COVID-19. The safety of our students, staff, and faculty is critically important. Rio Grande thrives in a rural environment, offering a smaller, personal approach to learning and community. We are evaluating options and keeping in mind that completely closing our campus produces a great barrier to our students’ success. Our students would face many challenges including access to broadband, computers, housing, and other support services.

In keeping with these concerns, we are canceling all face-to-face classes at all campuses March 16-20 as we organize efforts to move select courses to a virtual learning environment for the week beginning March 23. Online classes and those taught in local high schools, however, will continue as scheduled. Students who have internships, clinicals, and directed practices should report as scheduled unless otherwise notified by their faculty.

At this time, overall operations of the institution will continue and all campuses will remain open to meet the needs of students who rely on services, including library, computer labs, health services, dining services, residence halls and intercollegiate athletic facilities.

We are working with local agencies and area health professionals to maintain transparency in our community and our housekeeping will be working diligently with specialized cleaning equipment to reduce risk.

We will continue to monitor the situation, exhibiting appropriate concern for the safety and health of our campus community. Further communications will be made available as decisions are finalized in the coming days via our website: rio.edu/coronavirus

Organizes virtual learning efforts