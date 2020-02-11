One person killed following crash on U.S. 35, lanes closed

HENDERSON, W.Va. — One person has reportedly died as a result of a crash on U.S. 35 late this afternoon, according to local law enforcement.

Multiple media sources were citing the West Virginia Department of Highways as reporting the crash involved a tractor trailer. As previously reported, West Virginia 511 reported a vehicle fire on U.S. 35 closed traffic in both the north and southbound lanes. The accident is reportedly near the Three Mile Bridge area, according to the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Facebook page and West Virginia 511. Some traffic is being detoured on to W.Va. 817. Avoid this area if possible.

More on this developing story as the details become available.

