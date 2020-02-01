January Gallia felony indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announced Friday that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Adam J. Lowry, 36, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine) with a prior conviction, a felony of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Possession of Drugs (Alprazolam) with a prior conviction, both felonies of the fifth-degree. Robert D. Martin, 38, of New Haven, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Lechey Green, 26, of Charleston, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first-degree.

Jordan L. Preston, 22, of Xenia, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first-degree. Damani K. Harris, 19, of Detroit, Michigan, one count of Possession of Drugs (Promethazine Hydrochloride), a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Possession of Marijuana, a felony of the fifth-degree. Shane B. Shuler, 33, of Rio Grande, one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third-degree. Luis M. Hernandez, 47, of Vinton, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Cody A. Bennett, 20, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fourth-degree.

James Kirker Jr., 27, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fourth-degree. Christopher S. Drummond, 34, of Gallipolis, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jacob A. Wallace, 24, of Cheshire, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Joshua E. Grimes, 32, of Vinton, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Isaac N. Baisden, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Travis J. Efaw, 31, of Ashton, West Virginia, one count of Robbery, a felony of the second-degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Austin W. McQuaid, 20, of Gallipolis, two counts of Breaking and Entering, both felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Yakub A. Brown, Jr., 21, of Charlotte, North Carolina, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Bryan E. Randolph, 37, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Attempted Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. Joshua D. McFarland, 39, of Gallipolis, one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fourth-degree; and two counts of Theft, both felonies of the fifth-degree. Dawn R. Gill, 54, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Passing Bad Checks, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

