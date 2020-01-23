Partnership announced to utilize former GDC cottages

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commissioners joined Gallia County Economic Development and Hopewell Health Centers to announce a partnership, Wednesday afternoon on the Gallipolis Developmental Center campus, that will establish a mental and behavioral health facility in Gallia County creating 35 new jobs.

“Today’s announcement is a culmination of years of advocacy to state leaders on behalf of Gallia County,” said David K. Smith, Gallia County Commissioner, “and this project is an example of what multiple agencies can accomplish when working together for a common goal.”

“Hopewell Health Centers, Inc., is excited about this opportunity to partner with the Gallia County Commissioners and the Gallia, Jackson, Meigs Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board to bring a child behavioral health crisis unit and other health services into these buildings,” said David Schenkelberg, Hopewell Health Centers chief clinical officer. “This continues our mission to provide access to affordable, high quality, integrated healthcare for all in Gallia County and our region.”

The Gallia County Commissioners have agreed to lease recently acquired property along Ohio Avenue in Gallipolis to Hopewell Health Centers to establish a multi-unit treatment facility to serve Gallia County and the surrounding region. The new center will provide much needed mental and behavioral health services for children and adults. Services will include a child crisis stabilization unit, adult care facility, behavioral health urgent care and a child and family center. Once fully operational, the new center will employ approximately 35 staff members.

“Local job creation and retention remain a priority of the Gallia Board of Commissioners and we are committed to supporting economic development projects and activities that will encourage business growth and job opportunities in Gallia County,” said Harold Montgomery, Gallia County Commissioner.

In December 2019, the Gallia County Commissioners purchased four 16-bed residential care cottages from the state of Ohio for the price of $1. The 6,700 square-foot cottages located along Ohio Avenue in Gallipolis were vacated in recent years due to client downsizing at the Gallipolis Developmental Center (GDC). Previously serving as one of the largest employers in Gallia County, the GDC experienced significant layoffs in 2009 and 2012 as a result.

As specified in Senate Bill 364, the property retains a deed restriction limiting the use of the real estate for mental health and addiction treatment only. Therefore, the Gallia County Commissioners and Gallia County Economic Development have worked over the past three years to find a suitable partner that would best meet the needs of the community while satisfying the property use restrictions.

“We are pleased to be part of this collaborative effort, and I applaud Hopewell Health Centers for making the investment to improve access to behavioral and mental health care in Gallia County,” said Brent Saunders, Gallia County Commissioner.

Area residents gathered to hear details surrounding a partnership between Gallia County government and Hopewell Health Centers to utilize formerly uninhabited Gallipolis Developmental Center cottages. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_HopewellCountyAnnouncement.jpg Area residents gathered to hear details surrounding a partnership between Gallia County government and Hopewell Health Centers to utilize formerly uninhabited Gallipolis Developmental Center cottages. Melissa Clark | Courtesy photo