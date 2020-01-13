Coalition investigates human remains discovery

JACKSON COUNTY — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier announced authorities have completed their search of the area where human remains were found on Saturday morning in Bloomfield Township of Jackson County.

“The roads are now open,” said Frazier, Monday afternoon at 2:40 p.m. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the residents affected during the closure of C. H. & D and Erwin Roads this weekend. We apologize for the inconvenience.” Frazier said.

Agencies searched a half mile area in Bloomfield Township where an adult male called at 11:24 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11, stating that children discovered what they believed were human bones.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators of Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier responded to the scene to conduct an almost three-day search.

“As I stated Saturday evening, no other information will be released on this case until the DNA collected matches an identity. We will not be speculating on any possible identities,” Frazier said.

The remains have been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton for an autopsy. Following the autopsy, the remains will then go to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for DNA analysis. Evidence from the scene will also be tested as investigators attempt to determine a cause of death and the identity of the deceased.

“I personally spoke to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost over the weekend requesting his assistance in streamlining this case,” said Frazier. “AG Yost said he will assist any way he can.”

The investigation in this case remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.

“We appreciate the support of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division for helping to secure the scene Saturday morning and to my deputies for their hard work and dedication,” Frazier said. He went on to thank Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller and her staff for their assistance in coordinating the road closure.

Frazier was also appreciative of the City of Jackson’s Electric Department, Madison Jefferson Fire Department and Wagner Tool Rental of Jackson for their assistance at the scene.

