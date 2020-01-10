Sheriff’s office finds missing child

VINTON — A search was conducted north of the Village of Vinton, said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin around 2:30 p.m., Friday afternoon on State Route 160 for a missing child with “autism” where she was eventually found by first responders.

Joanna Gilliam walked away from her residence, which is in a heavily wooded area near 19323 State Route 160.

“We found her with a little bit of luck coupled with God, I think,” said Champlin. “She was in a heavily covered underbrush area. A paramedic heard something and went to inspect and found her. It gave us a good resolution to the situation.”

Gilliam was found around 4:35 p.m. said the sheriff.

Gilliam https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Gilliam-5.jpg Gilliam Courtesy photo | Gallia Sheriff’s Office A recent photograph of Joanna Gilliam. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/01/web1_Gilliam1-2.jpg A recent photograph of Joanna Gilliam. Courtesy photo | Gallia Sheriff’s Office