Sheriff’s office finds missing child

VINTON — A search was conducted north of the Village of Vinton, said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin around 2:30 p.m., Friday afternoon on State Route 160 for a missing child with “autism” where she was eventually found by first responders.
Joanna Gilliam walked away from her residence, which is in a heavily wooded area near 19323 State Route 160.
“We found her with a little bit of luck coupled with God, I think,” said Champlin. “She was in a heavily covered underbrush area. A paramedic heard something and went to inspect and found her. It gave us a good resolution to the situation.”
Gilliam was found around 4:35 p.m. said the sheriff.