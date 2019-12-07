Shining like a holiday special

An archway greets visitors to Gallipolis City Park and Gallipolis in Lights.

Gallipolis in Lights glows for another year in City Park.

Gallipolis Christmas Tree Walk reported a record number of trees this year.

The Kerr Memorial and Gallipolis Christmas trees are a tourism attraction, locals say.

Words such as Peace, Joy and Merry Christmas are outlined in lights as part of Gallipolis in Lights.

The Gallipolis City Park Bandstand often serves as the heart of the Gallipolis in Lights Lighting Ceremony.

Three lighted snowmen greet visitors to the Gallipolis City Park Santa House.

Gallipolis in Lights will continue to glow in City Park until retiring for the New Year.

Greenery hangs from the restored Gallipolis in Lights City Park Bandstand.

Ornaments on the Gallipolis in Lights are exposed to the elements during the winter season and often fastened to the trees to prevent the wind from blowing them away.

Many of the trees on Gallipolis in Lights Tree Walk are dedicated to past loved ones, civic organizations and businesses.

Residents say the aura of Gallipolis in Lights can be seen for miles near the Ohio River.