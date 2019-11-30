‘Best Hometown’ awarded

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis was recognized by Ohio Magazine during the Gallipolis in Lights Lighting Ceremony in Gallipolis City Park as one of its Best Hometowns for the 2019 and 2020 season, as an announcement and commemorative magazine cover was gifted to the city by the publication.

City Commissioner Mike Fulks received the recognition from Ohio Magazine’s Account Executive Bryan McMahan.

“Ultimately, we told everyone else what you already know,” said McMahan. “Gallipolis is a wonderful place to call home. People often thank us for this Best Hometown Award, but we at Ohio Magazine want to thank you the residents of Gallipolis. Thank you for your rich sense of history. Thank you for your beautiful City Park and inviting waterfront. Thank you for your incredible sense of community. Thank you for your warmth friendliness and sense of pride. Thank you for being the best. It’s my honor to officially confirm that Ohio Magazine has chosen Gallipolis as one of Ohio’s best hometowns for 2019, 2020.”

“How cool is this?” said Fulks to the crowd assembled in front of the traveling stage placed in Gallipolis City Park next to the bandstand during the evening’s festivities. “I’m very honored to accept this on behalf of the citizens of the City of Gallipolis, Gallia County. It truly is one of the best hometowns in the state of Ohio. When you take a little idea such as this and turn it into such a major event, the people behind the scenes have spent countless hours, not only here but in everything else we do.”

Gallipolis was also named one of Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns in 2013. This year, Gallipolis was featured as part of Ohio Magazine’s November issue.

“We pick each year a best hometown in five different regions (of Ohio),” said McMahan. “I believe some of the criteria are a sense of history, a good arts scene, civic pride, friendliness and we like the uniqueness of downtowns and what’s going on with things like the lighting (ceremony) here…Our readers really love reading about small towns in Ohio and finding things to do and traveling…It can be expensive to put the kids on a plane and go to places like Disney World when we have things here we can do.”

“There’s a commitment to community here that you don’t see everywhere,” said Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Gale Hess. “It’s wonderful and we’re very excited… We’re going to carry this through into next year because it’s part of who we are and our brand… There are a lot of really exciting things that happen here that happen nowhere else.”

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Ohio Magazine’s Account Executive Bryan McMahan presents Gallipolis City Commissioner Mike Fulks with a commemorative plaque and issue cover of Ohio Magazine featuring Gallipolis as a “Best Hometown.” Also pictured from the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Executive Director Amanda Crouse and Gale Hess. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_OhioMagRecipient.jpg Ohio Magazine’s Account Executive Bryan McMahan presents Gallipolis City Commissioner Mike Fulks with a commemorative plaque and issue cover of Ohio Magazine featuring Gallipolis as a “Best Hometown.” Also pictured from the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Executive Director Amanda Crouse and Gale Hess. Dean Wright | OVP

Gallipolis receives honor