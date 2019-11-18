Honoring the ‘75’….Marshall remembers its ‘sons’ and ‘daughters’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Last week, Marshall University remembered “the 75” – players, coaches, administrators, members of the flight crew and boosters of the Marshall University Thundering Herd football team – who perished in a plane crash on November 14, 1970.

In addition to the annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony honoring those who lost their lives held on the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington, W.Va., the Thundering Herd football team honored their legacy was well. Players wore black uniforms and white helmets adorned with “75” and amid the helmet’s green stripe were the names of the victims. The coaching staff also wore gear with “75” to note the solemn anniversary.

One of the victims of the crash was the late Barry Nash who played for The Herd and had ties to the tri-county area. Nash graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1969.

For more on Friday’s “black out” game against Louisiana Tech, which included a victory of Marshall, see inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com, www.mydailytribune.com and www.mydailysentinel.com.

Pictured are members of the defensive team for the Thundering Herd on Friday, wearing black uniforms and “75” on their helmets. A green stripe at the center of the helmet contained the names of the victims of the fatal plane crash. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_Mu-1.jpg Pictured are members of the defensive team for the Thundering Herd on Friday, wearing black uniforms and “75” on their helmets. A green stripe at the center of the helmet contained the names of the victims of the fatal plane crash. Bryan Walters | OVP Pictured wearing “75” in tribute are Marshall University Head Football Coach Doc Holliday and staff at Friday’s “black out” game against Louisiana Tech. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_MU-2.jpg Pictured wearing “75” in tribute are Marshall University Head Football Coach Doc Holliday and staff at Friday’s “black out” game against Louisiana Tech. Bryan Walters | OVP

