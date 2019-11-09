Gallipolis in Lights ready to spark

The Kerr Memorial Fountain lit up for the holiday.
Beth Sergent | OVP
There are several displays tailor-made for photo opportunities at Gallipolis In Lights.
Beth Sergent | OVP
A trip to Gallipolis In Lights isn’t complete without a photo by the iconic welcome sign.
Beth Sergent | OVP
Around 1,800 light balls were made last year to hang from high above the heads of visitors to City Park.
Beth Sergent | OVP
A winter wonderland of lights at Gallipolis City Park.
Beth Sergent | OVP
The line was long for the Santa House on opening night last year.
Beth Sergent | OVP
Trees of every size, shape and color are a part of Gallipolis In Lights.
Beth Sergent | OVP
Visitors take in the tree walk of which there are well over 200 last year.
Beth Sergent | OVP
The Doughboy Monument with Gallipolis In Lights in the background.
Beth Sergent | OVP
It appears as if icicles are raining down on visitors to this tree.
Beth Sergent | OVP
The historic bandstand refurbished and decorated with greenery.
Beth Sergent | OVP
There are 216 trees that lined the tree walk last year.
Beth Sergent | OVP
A scene from the fireworks show that coincided with the park lighting last year.
Scott Jones | OVP
Fireworks light up the night sky as displays come to life in Gallipolis City Park.
Beth Sergent | OVP
This year’s Miss Gallipolis in Lights Pageant placers are Teen Miss Gallipolis in Lights, Carolina Solia, First Runner Up Grace Cremeans. Miss Gallipolis in Lights Cadha McKean and First Runner Up Gabrielle Gibson.
Photo Courtesy Gallipolis in Lights
GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis in Lights is set to return with its lighting ceremony in Gallipolis City Park 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with reindeer, fireworks, reworked displays and a surprise, said GIL Events Organizer Shari Rocchi.
Gallipolis In Lights runs through New Year’s Day and has often been regarded as the unofficial start to Gallia’s holiday season along with the Gallia Convention and Tourism Bureau’s annual Christmas Parade held Dec. 7. Admission is free.
“We do have a huge surprise but I can’t tell you what it is,” said Rocchi. “I can tell you Ohio Valley Bank sponsored it and it will be amazing.”
The library is sponsoring live reindeer for the coming lighting event.
“We’re not having a lot that’s new but we have switched it up quite a bit,” said Rocchi. “We try to rearrange some things so we don’t have the same arrangement of lights…We will have Ohio Magazine there to present to the community.”
Ohio Magazine chose Gallipolis as one of its “Ohio’s Best Hometowns” earlier in the year.
“We’ll have several entertainment acts as well,” said Rocchi.
“We would love for people to reach out to lend a hand,” said Rocchi. “We can only continue doing this with the community’s help. There will be donations boxes in the park. We want to make the event free and keep doing that. Even the night of the lighting, hot chocolate and cookies are free. To continue, we still have to have donations. We have our fundraisers and the Gallipolis in Lights Gala is coming up Dec. 5.”
Online information for registration for the Gallipolis in Lights annual Tree Walk can be seen at www.eventbrite.com. Trees can be purchased for $40 in the name of loved ones or organizations to be decorated and lined around Gallipolis City Park walkways.
