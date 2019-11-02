‘Turkey Day Giveaway’ planned

POMEROY, Ohio — One hundred local families will be blessed with a complete Thanksgiving meal in a bag, when Northbend Church of Mason holds its inaugural Turkey Day Giveaway.

The event will take place Nov. 16, beginning at 9 a.m., on the Pomeroy parking lot. According to Jake Marburger, church creative director, the location will be easy to spot under a bright blue Northbend canopy.

The meals will be given out with “no strings attached” to the first 100 families needing them, said Marburger. There are no requirements or guidelines.

Included in the meal will be a turkey breast, instant mashed potatoes, gravy packet, stuffing mix, canned green beans and corn, pie filling and crust, and rolls and butter.

While those attending the church have brought in designated items the past few weeks, Marburger said the turkey breasts, pie crusts, butter and rolls will be purchased by the church on the morning of the giveaway. All items will be packaged in large reusable shopping bags and will be handed out until gone.

Marburger said the giveway was a collaborative staff idea. In the past, the church gave away meals within the congregation for those in need, but the numbers kept dwindling. Knowing there was a need within the community, the staff set the goal to give away the 100 meals. Marburger said he is being assisted with the project by Holly Simpkins.

During the months of September and October, the congregation has been participating in a “Souptember” event in an effort to provide 1,000 cans of soup to the Bend Area Food Pantry. Each time a person “checked in” at church on social media on Sunday, 50 cents was donated by the church to purchase the soup. Because of its success, the congregation was invited to also participate in helping provide items for Turkey Day.

But the congregation isn’t the only group assisting. Students at Wahama High School have been bringing in food items to be added, and are gaining community service hours by doing so.

Marburger said the giveaway itself will be a festive time, with music playing, warm drinks offered, and treats for the children. He concluded that any food remaining after the bags are packed will be donated to the food pantry.

Northbend Church Pastor Jason Simpkins, right, and Jake Marburger, church creative director, are shown next to some of the canned items brought in for the church’s inaugural Turkey Day Giveaway. Complete Thanksgiving meals will be distributed to 100 local families on Nov. 16, beginning at 9 a.m., on the Pomeroy parking lot. The food will be given on a first come, first serve basis, with no requirements. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/11/web1_Food.jpg Northbend Church Pastor Jason Simpkins, right, and Jake Marburger, church creative director, are shown next to some of the canned items brought in for the church’s inaugural Turkey Day Giveaway. Complete Thanksgiving meals will be distributed to 100 local families on Nov. 16, beginning at 9 a.m., on the Pomeroy parking lot. The food will be given on a first come, first serve basis, with no requirements. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

