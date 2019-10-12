Scenes from Bob Evans Farm Festival

Merchants share their honey with farm festival visitors.
Dean Wright | OVP
Visiting youth get horse rides during Bob Evans Farm Festival.
Dean Wright | OVP
A calf takes a nap during the middle of the farm festival.
Dean Wright | OVP
It’s time for some goat treats.
Dean Wright | OVP
Tasting food is a farm festival tradition.
Dean Wright | OVP
The Eyes of Freedom exhibit displays life-sized art of veterans.
Dean Wright | OVP
Veteran uniforms from various eras of American history are displayed.
Dean Wright | OVP
Bean dinners are a Bob Evans Farm Festival tradition, cooked over an open fire.
Dean Wright | OVP
Musical acts at the farm festival draw crowds.
Dean Wright | OVP
Area Masons stir apple butter over an open flame.
Dean Wright | OVP
Chainsaw artists demonstrate their skills.
Dean Wright | OVP
A boy investigates bee activity.
Dean Wright | OVP
