Farm Festival returns Friday

RIO GRANDE — Nearly 30,000 visitors are expected to attend the 49th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival from Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13, at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio.

This year’s festival will offer the Eyes of Freedom military memorial, live musical performances, free, on-site camping and much more.

“We’re thrilled to host the Farm Festival for the 49th year. We always look forward to welcoming families to Bob Evans Farm for a weekend of fall family fun on the farm – the event is really an embodiment of Bob’s legacy and everything this brand stands for,” said Chris Williams, farm manager for Bob Evans Farm. “In addition to the live musical performances, amusement park rides and farm demonstrations, we are pleased to welcome back the inspirational Eyes of Freedom military memorial this year.”

For the third year, the Bob Evans Farm Festival will include a buffet option, offering unlimited Bob Evans signature dishes for $12 for attendees ages 13 and up, and $6 for children 12 and under.

In addition to the buffet, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of food options from local vendors throughout the festival including fall favorites such as cider slushies, apple dumplings, kettle corn, Ohio-made cheeses, bean soup and much more.

Bob Evans presents for the second year in a row the Eyes of Freedom military memorial. The nationally touring exhibition honors the service and sacrifice of all who have served and are currently serving our nation. Life-size murals of the 23 fallen members of Columbus-based Lima Company, painted by acclaimed artist, Anita Miller, will be on display all weekend. Additionally, a Quilt of Valor will be presented to a deserving veteran from Gallia County each day at 3 p.m.

Guests can enjoy live performances throughout the weekend from bluegrass and country musical acts, including Special Consensus, Jason Michael Carroll, former Voice contestant Cody Wickline, the Cleverlys, and long-time Farm Festival performers, The Rarely Herd, among others.

Back for another year, the festival will include amusement park rides for all ages. All-day ride wristbands can be purchased for $10 for adults ages 13 and up and $5 for children 12 and under. Individual ride tickets can also be purchased for $1 each. A Kids’ Farmyard Fun area will feature face painting, a hay bale maze, game tent, kiddie train rides, and a corn pile.

Performances from lumberjacks, chainsaw carvers, an opportunity to interact with Columbus Zoo animals, and farm demonstrations, including sheep shearing by Stanley Strode, cow milking with the Laurel Valley Creamery and pig races, will also be a part of the festival. More than 60 artisans will be in attendance to showcase and sell their work during the festival. Additionally, skydivers from Team Fastrax will provide a live performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, weather permitting. The stunt dogs from Team Zoom Border Collies will also give live demonstrations at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. every day. Fireworks will round out the night on Saturday with the colorful display provided by the Village of Rio Grande starting at 9:30 p.m.

Bob Evans welcomes families to camp on the farm for free from Tuesday, October 8 through Sunday, October 13 to enjoy all of the festival activities that weekend. Potable water, porta-john restrooms, a dump station and 24-hour security are provided. Spots are available on a first come, first served basis and no reservations are necessary.

“We’re honored to be able to share the love of farm with our community for almost five decades now,” said Williams. “Farm Festival has become a tradition for so many families and we look forward to another great year of celebrating together down on the farm.”

The Bob Evans Farm is located on State Route 588 just off U.S. Route 35. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate and are $5 for adults and free for children five and under. On Friday, October 11, all school and chartered buses will receive free admission.

For more information and to view a full entertainment schedule, visit https://www.bobevans.com/farm-festival.

Cooking in iron kettles has long been a southeastern Ohio tradition, whether cooking up a bean dinner or other Appalachian food fare. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_DSC_0608.jpg Cooking in iron kettles has long been a southeastern Ohio tradition, whether cooking up a bean dinner or other Appalachian food fare. File photo