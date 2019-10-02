Charge filed in bomb threat investigation

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement, Wednesday, saying that a suspect had been charged in a reported bomb threat called into the Buckeye Hills Career Center, Tuesday.

“Yesterday, I reported that one individual had been detained as a result of our investigation into the bomb threat that occurred,” said Champlin. “Today, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office filed a charge of inducing panic, a felony of the second-degree, in the Gallipolis Municipal Court. The individual charged in this matter is Keaton T. Camp, age 18, of Wellston, Ohio. Mr. Camp will now be brought before the court to answer for the charges against him in this senseless crime.”

Camp was detained around 5:25 p.m., Tuesday. Reportedly, a switchboard operator at Buckeye Hills received a phone call at roughly 11:23 a.m. the same day that suggested a bomb was in a campus building and set to explode at any time. The school implemented a crisis management program and students were moved to a safe location as first responders converged on the school. Of the reporting offices, bomb detecting dogs from Ohio University Police Department assisted, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also assisted.

The bomb was reported to be a false alarm.

