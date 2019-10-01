Buckeye Hills bomb threat investigated

RIO GRANDE — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement regarding a bomb threat which was called in to the Buckeye Hills Career Center at approximately 11:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

“At this time, we are on scene at the high school and all staff and students have been evacuated and are safe,” said the sheriff. “Preparations have been made by the school to return them to their home schools where they can be picked up by their families. Traffic is shut off to the area and I am asking that everyone avoid the area of Buckeye Hills Road until further notice. Our investigation is underway and explosives detection canines as well as explosives specialists are on the way to assist in this investigation. Further details will be made available as this investigation progresses.”

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/10/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12.jpg